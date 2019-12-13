The Thunder have gone 9-9 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City has a 3-10 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets with 6.3 assists and scores 16.2 points per game. Jamal Murray has averaged 15.4 points and added four rebounds while shooting 40.5 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

Chris Paul is averaging 15.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Thunder. Dennis Schroder has averaged 19.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 48.2 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 110.6 points, 42.7 rebounds, 22 assists, 6.3 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 105.4 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.6 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Paul Millsap: day to day (quad).

Thunder: Terrance Ferguson: day to day (hip), Andre Roberson: out (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out (elbow).

