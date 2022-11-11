Omoruyi scores career-high 22 as Thunder top Raptors 132-113

OKLAHOMA CITY — Eugene Omoruyi scored a career-high 22 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Toronto Raptors 132-113 on Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
Pascal Siakam, Toronto’s top scorer, sat out with a right adductor strain. Chris Boucher led the Raptors with 20 points and 12 rebounds in a reserve role and Scottie Barnes and Fred Van Vleet each added 15 points.
Oklahoma City rolled out to a 70-56 halftime lead. The Thunder led by 17 points early in the third quarter and didn’t look back, holding at least a 15-point lead through the remainder of the game and pushing the advantage to 32 points in the fourth quarter.
TIP-INS
Raptors: C Precious Achiuwa did not play. He is out indefinitely with an ankle injury. ... Shot 43.2% from the field. ... No starter scored more than 15 points.
Thunder: Wore their City Edition uniforms for the first time this season. ... F Aleksej Pokusevski had 14 points, five rebounds and five blocks. ... G Lu Dort scored nine points in the first quarter and finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. ... G Jalen Williams recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
UP NEXT
Raptors: Visit the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.
Thunder: Visit the New York Knicks on Sunday.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports