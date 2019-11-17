Washington finished 32-50 overall and 19-33 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Wizards averaged 114.0 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point distance last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: day to day (right ankle).

AD

Wizards Injuries: Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles), Thomas Bryant: day to day (hip), John Wall Jr.: out (left torn achilles), Jordan McRae: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD