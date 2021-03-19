The Nets are 15-9 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 12-2 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 129-92 on Feb. 25. Kyrie Irving scored 27 points to help lead Brooklyn to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vucevic leads the Magic averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 24.8 points per game while shooting 41% from beyond the arc. Vucevic is averaging 11.7 rebounds and 28.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Harden leads the Nets averaging 11.5 assists while scoring 25.7 points per game. Bruce Brown is averaging 2.2 assists and 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 1-9, averaging 100.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.9 assists, six steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 46.2% shooting.

Nets: 9-1, averaging 118.4 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (illness), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Terrence Ross: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (rib), James Ennis III: out (calf).

Nets: Blake Griffin: out (health and safety protocols), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kyrie Irving: day to day (groin), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.