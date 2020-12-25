Orlando finished 33-40 overall and 20-23 in Eastern Conference play in the 2019-20 season. The Magic gave up 108.3 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (illness).
Magic: James Ennis III: out (hamstring), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (acl).
