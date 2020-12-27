Orlando went 33-40 overall and 20-23 in Eastern Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Magic gave up 108.3 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.
The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Magic defeated the Wizards 130-120 in their last meeting on Dec. 26. Terrence Ross led Orlando with 25 points, and Bradley Beal paced Washington with 39 points.
INJURIES: Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (illness).
Magic: James Ennis III: day to day (hamstring), Al-Farouq Aminu: day to day (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).
