Milwaukee went 56-17 overall and 37-7 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Bucks shot 47.6% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.
The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Mohamed Bamba: day to day (back), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Evan Fournier: day to day (back spasms), Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).
Bucks: Torrey Craig: out (nose), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (back).
