Orlando finished 33-40 overall with a 15-23 record on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Magic averaged 107.3 points per game last season, 17.6 on free throws and 33.2 from 3-point range.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Rockets: Mason Jones: out (right ankle), Kenyon Martin Jr.: out (illness), Ben McLemore: out (illness), Christian Wood: out (knee), Danuel House: out (back), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles).
Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Evan Fournier: out (back spasms), Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).
