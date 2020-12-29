Orlando finished 20-23 in Eastern Conference play and 15-23 on the road a season ago. The Magic averaged 107.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 108.3 last season.
The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Thunder: Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).
Magic: James Ennis III: out (hamstring), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).
