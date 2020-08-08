The Magic have gone 20-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 7-29 record against teams over .500.
The Celtics won the last meeting between these two teams 116-100 on Feb. 5. Jayson Tatum scored 33 points to help lead Boston to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kemba Walker leads the Celtics with 4.8 assists, and scores 20.8 points per game. Daniel Theis is shooting 66.1% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Boston.
Evan Fournier leads the Magic averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers, while scoring 18.5 points per game and shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Terrence Ross is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers and 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.
LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 116.1 points, 45.2 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 45.6% shooting.
Magic: 5-5, averaging 116.7 points, 43 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 49.1% shooting.
INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.
Magic: Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (acl), Aaron Gordon: out (left hamstring strain).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.