The Magic have gone 20-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 7-29 record against teams over .500.

The Celtics won the last meeting between these two teams 116-100 on Feb. 5. Jayson Tatum scored 33 points to help lead Boston to the win.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Kemba Walker leads the Celtics with 4.8 assists, and scores 20.8 points per game. Daniel Theis is shooting 66.1% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

AD

Evan Fournier leads the Magic averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers, while scoring 18.5 points per game and shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Terrence Ross is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers and 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 116.1 points, 45.2 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 45.6% shooting.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 116.7 points, 43 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 49.1% shooting.

AD

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Magic: Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (acl), Aaron Gordon: out (left hamstring strain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.