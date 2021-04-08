The Pacers have gone 13-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana averages 41.7 rebounds per game and is 10-4 when winning the rebounding battle.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Pacers defeated the Magic 120-118 in their last matchup on Jan. 22. Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 23 points, and Evan Fournier paced Orlando scoring 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Ross leads the Magic scoring 16.2 points per game, and is averaging 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 7.3 rebounds and 12.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Caris LeVert has shot 41% and is averaging 16.4 points for the Pacers. T.J. McConnell is averaging 11.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 59.6% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 103.9 points, 43.3 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 47.6% shooting.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 113.2 points, 42.1 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 48.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Otto Porter Jr.: out (foot), Gary Harris: out (thigh), Karim Mane: out (hamstring), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis: out (ankle), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Myles Turner: out (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.