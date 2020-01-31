The Heat are 21-7 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is 15-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Heat defeated the Magic 113-92 in their last matchup on Jan. 27. Duncan Robinson led Miami with 21 points, and Aaron Gordon paced Orlando scoring 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is shooting 44.2 percent and averaging 18.6 points. Vucevic has averaged 10.5 rebounds and added 18.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat averaging 6.4 assists while scoring 20.2 points per game. Bam Adebayo has averaged 9.6 rebounds and added 16.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 102.4 points, 44.8 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 114 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), D.J. Augustin: out (knee), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

Heat: Kendrick Nunn: day to day (achilles), Justise Winslow: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.