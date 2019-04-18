Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Orlando Magic (42-40, seventh in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Orlando; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors visit the Orlando Magic for game three of the Eastern Conference first round with the series tied 1-1. The Raptors won the last matchup 111-82. Kawhi Leonard scored 37 points to lead Toronto to the win and Aaron Gordon scored 20 points in defeat for Orlando.

The Magic are 30-22 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 24-12 when they have fewer turnovers than their opponents.

The Raptors are 36-16 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto averages 14 turnovers per game and is 22-12 when turning the ball over more than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 12.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Terrence Ross has averaged 17.6 points and totaled 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.0 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Leonard leads the Raptors averaging 26.6 points and has added 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Pascal Siakam has averaged 16.8 points and collected 6.1 rebounds while shooting 49.5 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 8-2, averaging 114.9 points, 45.2 rebounds, 28 assists, 8.2 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.8 points on 42.5 percent shooting.

Magic: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 46.7 rebounds, 27 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Magic Injuries: Mo Bamba: out (left tibia fracture), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee).

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: day to day (thumb), OG Anunoby: out (appendix).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

