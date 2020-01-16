The Magic have gone 7-13 away from home. Orlando is the leader in the Eastern Conference allowing just 103.9 points per game and holding opponents to 45.1 percent shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lou Williams leads the Clippers with 6.2 assists and scores 19.9 points per game. Leonard has averaged 22.9 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 18.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Magic. Terrence Ross has averaged 13.5 points and totaled 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.5 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 115.1 points, 48 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 106.7 points, 47.1 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Paul George: out (hamstring).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (shoulder), D.J. Augustin: out (knee), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee), Evan Fournier: day to day (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.