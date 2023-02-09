Orlando's subs lead the way in win over West-leading Denver

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ORLANDO, Fla. — Reserves Cole Anthony and Bol Bol each scored 17 points to lead the Orlando Magic to a 115-104 win over the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Wendell Carter Jr. led seven Magic scorers in double figures with 19 points, and Orlando’s bench outscored the Nuggets’ reserves 56-10. Orlando is in 13th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 23-33.

Aaron Gordon had a season-high 37 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and combined with Gordon to score all 29 of Denver’s points in the third quarter.

NETS 116, BULLS 105

NEW YORK — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points in his first game since returning to Brooklyn, and the Nets beat Chicago hours after trading superstar Kevin Durant to Phoenix.

Joe Harris had 18 points, and Yuta Watanabe chipped in 14 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Dorian Finney-Smith, who came with Dinwiddie from Dallas in the trade for Kyrie Irving, had nine points and nine rebounds in his Nets debut.

It was Dinwiddie’s first game in a Nets uniform since Dec. 27, 2020. He spent five seasons with the team and returned with 18 points in the second half.

Zach LaVine scored 38 points and DeMar DeRozan had 14 for Chicago, which lost its second straight and fell to 10-18 on the road.

HAWKS 116, SUNS 107

ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 25 of his 36 points in the second half and Atlanta beat short-handed Phoenix, which was awaiting the arrival of newly acquired Kevin Durant.

Josh Okogie had 25 points and Deandre Ayton added 23 points for Phoenix, which had its three-game winning streak end.

The Suns had only nine players available after trading Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges as part of a package for Durant, the 13-time All-Star, before Thursday’s trade deadline. Durant did not join his new team for the game, but the anticipation for his arrival is growing.

