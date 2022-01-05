Terry Rozier added 16 points, and LaMelo Ball had 12 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in three quarters. P.J. Washington gave the Hornets a big lift off the bench with 14 points and eight rebounds after missing the last four games in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Oubre was 9 of 14 from 3-point range and the Hornets shot 57.1% at 24 of 42.
Trey Lyles had 17 points for Detroit. Cade Cunningham added 16.
Detroit was feeling confident coming off a road win Monday night over the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, marking the first time the Pistons (7-29) have won back-to-back games this season.
But Charlotte (20-19) jumped on Detroit early, making 7 of 11 3-point attempts in the first quarter and building a 26-point lead in the opening half. The Hornets never led by less than double figures after that.
It was a welcome change for the Hornets, who have struggled to get off to fast starts in recent games.
Rozier has been on a bit of a tear from long range. He was 4 of 7 from 3-point range against the Pistons and has made 30 of 63 in his last seven games.
Ball missed out on his fourth career triple-double when coach James Borrego sat him with the game out of hand after the third quarter.
TIP INS
Pistons: Jerami Grant, the team’s leading scorer, remained out with a right thumb sprain.
Hornets: Charlotte’s previous franchise record of 23 3-pointers came Nov. 26 against Minnesota.
UP NEXT
Pistons: At Memphis on Thursday night.
Hornets: Host Milwaukee on Saturday and Monday nights.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports