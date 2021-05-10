Cavaliers assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb has been hired as the women’s basketball coach at Southern California. Gottlieb is in her second season on Cleveland’s staff and returns to the Pac-12, where she made seven NCAA Tournament appearances in eight years as the head coach at California. “The NBA is a different monster, but Lindsay was able to make the transition seamlessly,” Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “She was able to build relationships with the guys and the coaches quickly.” Gottlieb, 43, became the seventh female coach in NBA history when she was hired by Cleveland in 2019.