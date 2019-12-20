Malcolm Brogdon and Doug McDermott had 13 points each, and Aaron Holiday had 11 in Indiana’s balanced attack.

Richaun Holmes led the Kings with 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting. Marvin Bagley III added 17 points, and Justin James had 14.

The Pacers shot 64% in the first half to take a 68-57 lead. They finished at 52%

Indiana led by 22 points in the third quarter before settling for a 92-79 lead entering the fourth. The Kings scored the last nine points of the third, with James hitting a long 3-pointer at the quarter buzzer.

TIP-INS

Kings: Bogdan Bogdanovic, who averages 14.6 points off the bench, was sidelined by right ankle soreness. Trevor Ariza was not with the team for personal reasons.

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb (14 points per game) was out with a sore right groin injury. Aaron Holiday started in his place.

HOMECOMING

Kings guard Yogi Ferrell, who led Indianapolis Park Tudor High School to a Class 2A state title in 2011 and played at the Indiana University, scored seven points off the bench

UP NEXT

Kings: At Memphis on Saturday night.

Pacers: At Milwaukee on Sunday night.

