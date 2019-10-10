Holiday showed promise as a rookie. The 6-1 point guard and 2018 first-round pick scored 5.9 points and dished out 1.7 assists in 2018-19 and should log more minutes now that point guard Darren Collison and backup Cory Joseph are no longer on the roster.
Indiana also signed veteran guard Walt Lemon Jr., who played with Boston, Chicago and New Orleans over the past two seasons.
