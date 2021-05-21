“I thought he did great. As a first-year coach, it’s always going to take a little time,” Doug McDermott said Friday. “You’ve got to manage a lot of stuff. There’s a lot on your plate and in terms of all we went through, with all the testing and everything, I thought he did great. I thought he grew a lot as the year went on. I know there was a lot of stuff that was written about him that I don’t agree with and I think Indiana is lucky to have him.”