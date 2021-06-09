“The 2020-21 season was not what any of us hoped or anticipated it would be, and our results on the court certainly did not meet the standards for what our organization and our fans have come to expect,” he said in a statement.
Pritchard added that the Pacers would move quickly to identify candidates to replace Bjorkgren but had no timetable for a hire.
Bjorkgren was previously an assistant in Toronto and Phoenix, but his move to the top spot was a rocky one, with both he and Pritchard acknowledging difficulties managing the players.
