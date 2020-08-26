“This was a very hard decision for us to make; but we feel it’s in the best interest of the organization to move in a different direction,” said Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard, who has a long relationship with McMillan. “Nate and I have been through the good times and the bad times; and it was an honor to work with him for those 11 years (in Indiana and Portland).”
McMillan finished his tenure with Indiana ranked No. 3 in victories in the team’s NBA history.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.