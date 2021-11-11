T.J. McConnell added 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists off the bench for the Pacers. Myles Turner had 13 points and nine rebounds in Indiana’s second road win of the season.
Turner, Gobert, Mitchell and Joe Ingles were ejected with 4:01 left. Turner shoved Gobert in the back after a missed layup. Gobert responded by bear hugging him and trying to wrestle Turner to the floor. The two players had to be separated near the Jazz bench.
RAPTORS 115, 76ERS 109
PHILADELPHIA — Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet hit back-to-back 3-pointers over the final 1:10 to lift Toronto past Philadelphia.
VanVleet hit six 3s and scored 32 points, and Trent added 20 to help the Raptors knock off the undermanned Sixers. The Raptors lost to Boston on the front end of a back-to-back but the late 3s rallied them to a nice road victory.
Joel Embiid, Isaiah Joe, and Matisse Thybulle are still in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and sat out again. Seth Curry did return from a foot injury and Tobias Harris scored 19 points in his return from a six-game absence after testing positive for COVID-19.
Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points in the Sixers’ third straight loss.
