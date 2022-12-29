Pacers' Hield makes NBA's fastest 3 just 3 seconds into game

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Buddy Hield made the fastest 3-pointer on record when he hit just three seconds into the Pacers' game against Cleveland on Thursday night.
ESPN Stats & Info said the previous fastest 3-pointer in an NBA game was by Pacers Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, who made one four seconds into a game against Golden State on March 5, 2000.
Play-by-play has been recorded in the NBA since the 1996-97 season.
Hield leads the NBA in total 3-pointers made this season.
