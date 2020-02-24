He will undergo surgery but no date has been determined.
Lamb started 42 games this season and was averaging 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He joined the team as a free agent last summer and had been the staring guard until two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo returned from his knee injury in late January and reclaimed the job earlier this month.
