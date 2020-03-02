“He has swelling, so we decided to not play him tonight,” McMillan said.
Oladipo is averaging 12.0 points in 10 games this season for Indiana, which is a half-game behind Philadelphia for fifth in the Eastern Conference.
The Spurs were without big men Jakob Poeltl and LaMarcus Aldridge, who is missing his third straight game with a sore right shoulder. Poeltl sprained his right MCL during the first quarter of San Antonio’s 114-113 victory over Orlando on Saturday.
