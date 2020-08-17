The Pacers are 28-19 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 34.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 9.4.
The Heat are 30-13 in conference matchups. Miami is second in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.9% as a team from downtown this season. Duncan Robinson leads the team shooting 44.6% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Brogdon is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Pacers. Aaron Holiday is averaging 9.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Indiana.
Kendrick Nunn is averaging 15.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Heat. Robinson is averaging 15.5 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games for Miami.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 110.5 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 43.4% shooting.
Heat: 4-6, averaging 108.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 44.1% shooting.
INJURIES: Pacers: Victor Oladipo: day to day (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out (foot), TJ Warren: day to day (foot), Jeremy Lamb: out for season (knee), Myles Turner: day to day (wrist).
Heat: KZ Okpala: out (personal), Gabe Vincent: day to day (shoulder), Andre Iguodala: day to day (hip), Bam Adebayo: day to day (knee), Jae Crowder: day to day (knee), Jimmy Butler: day to day (foot), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (neck), Goran Dragic: day to day (ankle).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.