The Pacers are 28-19 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 34.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 9.4.

The Heat are 30-13 in conference matchups. Miami is second in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.9% as a team from downtown this season. Duncan Robinson leads the team shooting 44.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Brogdon is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Pacers. Aaron Holiday is averaging 9.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Kendrick Nunn is averaging 15.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Heat. Robinson is averaging 15.5 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 110.5 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 43.4% shooting.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 108.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 44.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Victor Oladipo: day to day (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out (foot), TJ Warren: day to day (foot), Jeremy Lamb: out for season (knee), Myles Turner: day to day (wrist).

Heat: KZ Okpala: out (personal), Gabe Vincent: day to day (shoulder), Andre Iguodala: day to day (hip), Bam Adebayo: day to day (knee), Jae Crowder: day to day (knee), Jimmy Butler: day to day (foot), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (neck), Goran Dragic: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.