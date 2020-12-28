Boston went 48-24 overall and 30-13 in Eastern Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Celtics shot 46.1% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range last season.
Indiana and Boston play for the second time this season. The Pacers won the last meeting 108-107 on Dec. 27. Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana to the victory with 25 points, five assists and two steals.
INJURIES: Pacers: Brian Bowen II: out (groin), Goga Bitadze: out (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee), Edmond Sumner: day to day (illness).
Celtics: Tacko Fall: out (eye), Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Kemba Walker: out (left knee).
