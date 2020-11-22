Justin Holiday averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and a team-high 1.2 steals last season while shooting a career-high 40.5% on 3-pointers. He finished 19th in the NBA in 3-point percentage.
“Re-signing Justin was one of our main priorities going into free agency,” Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said in a statement released by the team. “His contributions last season were tremendous. He can play multiple positions and is extremely versatile. He also represents this franchise as a true professional, on and off the court.”
Previously, Holiday played for Memphis, Chicago, Atlanta, Golden State, Philadelphia and the New York Knicks. His other brother, Jrue, is heading to Central Division rival Milwaukee in a trade.
