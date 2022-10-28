Pacers sharp early in 127-117 victory over Wizards

WASHINGTON — Tyrese Haliburton had 25 points and 12 assists, Myles Turner added 27 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 127-117 on Friday night.
Indiana wasted little time pulling away. A 22-2 run in the first quarter gave the Pacers a 30-15 lead. It was 36-28 after one following a long 3-pointer at the buzzer by Washington’s Kyle Kuzma, but the Pacers kept right on rolling in the second. A run of eight straight points made it 70-50, and Indiana led 75-60 at halftime.
A 3-pointer by Haliburton put Indiana ahead 80-60 early in the third before the Wizards began chipping away. They produced enough defensive stops that the lead was down to seven in the final minute of the quarter after a 3 by Anthony Gill. The Pacers led 101-90 heading into the fourth.
Indiana would push the lead back to 17 before another Washington rally. A 3-pointer by Bradley Beal made it 114-108. Hield then responded with a turnaround and a 3 to put the Pacers back up by double digits.
Beal led the Wizards (3-2) with 31 points but finished with only four assists, snapping a streak of 21 games in which he had at least five. Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points.
TIP-INS
Pacers: Daniel Theis (right knee soreness) did not play. ... All five Indiana starters had at least 15 points.
Wizards: Washington is without Corey Kispert (left ankle sprain) and Delon Wright (right hamstring strain).
UP NEXT
Pacers: At Brooklyn on Saturday night.
Wizards: At Boston on Sunday night.
___
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports