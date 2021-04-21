CJ McCollum had 28 points but missed a pullup jumper at the final buzzer for Portland, which didn’t have Damian Lillard for the game. Norman Powell added 23 points.

The Clippers were up 86-82 heading into the final quarter, but Carmelo Anthony’s 3-pointer and jumper gave the Blazers a 93-90 lead. Powell’s layup extended it to 101-96 midway through the period.

Story continues below advertisement

Reggie Jackson’s 3-pointer pulled the Clippers within 102-99 with 4:29 left, but McCollum answered with a 3 for Portland. Anthony padded the lead with a jumper.

Advertisement

After George made free throws, Ivica Zubac’s layup narrowed it to 109-107. McCollum against answered with a 3, but George’s basket got Los Angeles within a point with 33 seconds left.

McCollum missed a corner 3 and with 4.8 seconds to go George made a pair of free throws to give the Clippers the lead. McCollum missed a jumper to end it.

Lillard, ranked third in the league with 28.7 points per game, missed his third straight game with a hamstring injury. Portland was also missing center Jusuf Nurkic, who was held out for knee pain management for the first game of a back-to-back. Enes Kanter started in Nurkic’s place.

Story continues below advertisement

On the Clippers’ side, Leonard was out with right foot soreness. He missed four games last week — three because of the foot — but returned Sunday against the Timberwolves and had 15 points and 11 rebounds in 22 minutes. The Clippers won, 124-105.

Advertisement

Clippers coach Ty Lue said it was best to hold Leonard out now as “more of a precautionary thing” for the final stretch of the season, and he will be re-evaluated next week. Leonard leads the Clippers with 25.7 points per game.

McCollum’s left-handed floater gave the Blazers a 31-30 edge after a back-and-fourth first quarter. Anthony’s free throw after Rajon Rondo’s technical put Portland up 46-42.

Powell’s 3-pointer extended the lead to 58-48 with just over 2 minutes left in the first half, but the Clippers closed the gap to 60-56 at the break. Powell led all players with 17 points in the half.

Story continues below advertisement

Terance Mann’s dunk pulled the Clippers within 71-70 before George’s pullup jumper put them in front 75-74.

TIP INS

Clippers: LA handily won the two prior meetings against the Blazers this season, 128-105 and 133-116. ... During a break between quarters the Blazers showed highlights from Nic Batum’s triple-double against the Clippers on the video scoreboard. Batum played for Portland from 2008-15.

Advertisement

Trail Blazers. McCollum shifted to point guard, with Powell also in the backcourt. Derrick Jones Jr. started at small forward. ... It was the first of a four-game homestand for the Blazers. ... Portland was coming off a 109-101 loss at Charlotte on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host Memphis on Wednesday night.

Trail Blazers: Host the Nuggets on Wednesday night.

___