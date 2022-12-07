Paul nears return for Suns, could play Wednesday vs. Celtics

PHOENIX — Chris Paul is nearing his return after missing a month with a sore right heel.
Cameron Payne has played well in Paul’s absence, averaging a career-high 13 points and 5.8 assists.
Also on Wednesday, the Celtics said veteran forward Al Horford was out after he entered the league’s health and safety protocols.
The Celtics have a 20-5 record, which tops the NBA. The Suns are 16-8, which is the best record in the Western Conference.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports