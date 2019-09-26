Weatherspoon, who this year was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, has spent the previous four seasons as the Director of Player and Franchise Development with the WNBA’s New York Liberty. Before that, she coached at Louisiana Tech, where, as a player, she won a national championship in 1988. Weatherspoon also played professionally in Europe and in the WNBA.

Diggs has had several coaching positions in the G League, most recently with Raptors 905. He also has coached with the Maine Red Claws and Austin Spurs.

