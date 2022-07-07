Pelicans' Graham arrested for driving while impaired in NC

RALEIGH — New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte Graham was arrested early Thursday in Raleigh for driving while impaired and speeding, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The police report indicated Graham was pulled over 2:39 a.m. for driving 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the course of the traffic stop Graham displayed signs of impairment and was taken into custody and transported to the Wake County Detention Center.