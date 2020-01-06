Hart, who’s making his fifth start this season, has averaged 10.9 points.

Holiday’s absence comes as the Pelicans host a Jazz squad that rode a five-game winning streak into New Orleans. The Pelicans have won six of eight as they try to climb back within realistic striking distance of one of the Western Conference’s final playoff spots.

New Orleans also continues to await the regular-season debut of top overall draft choice Zion Williamson, who remained inactive Monday but participated in a shoot-around that morning and also dunked several times during pregame warm-ups.

