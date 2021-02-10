The Pelicans are 4-7 on the road. New Orleans ranks eighth in the Western Conference giving up only 111.8 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.
The Bulls and Pelicans square off Wednesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Coby White leads the Bulls with 5.3 assists and scores 14.9 points per game. LaVine is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers and 28 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.
Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans averaging 23.8 points and is adding 5.5 rebounds. Zion Williamson is shooting 60.2% and averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 111.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 47.2% shooting.
Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 118.9 points, 46.3 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 45.6% shooting.
INJURIES: Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: out indefinitely (personal), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (quad), Lauri Markkanen: out (shoulder), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (back).
Pelicans: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.