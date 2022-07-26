Pelicans rookie Liddell has reconstructive knee surgery

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans second-round draft choice E.J. Liddell has had surgery to repair torn knee ligaments, the team said Tuesday.
Drafted 41st overall, Liddell averaged 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds with the Buckeyes last season.
It wasn’t clear if he was going to make the Pelicans’ regular-season roster because the team already had 15 players under contract for next season. But Liddell could have been a two-way player, also spending time with the Pelicans’ G League affiliate in Birmingham.
