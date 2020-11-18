Lewis also becomes the first draft pick of newly hired coach Stan Van Gundy’s tenure as Pelicans coach.
Lewis averaged 18.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a sophomore last season, highlighted by his career-high 37 point outburst against Georgia. He shot 44.7% and was an All-SEC first team selection. He also made 56 3-pointers last season, shooting 36.6% from that range.
Lewis is a combo guard, much like Jrue Holiday, who is expected to be traded to Milwaukee in an agreed-upon multi-team deal that has yet to become official.
As part of that trade, the Pelicans were expected to receive Milwaukee’s 24th overall choice.
