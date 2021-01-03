Indiana went 28-19 in Eastern Conference play and 20-17 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Pacers averaged 25.9 assists per game on 42.1 made field goals last season.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Pelicans: Wenyen Gabriel: day to day (right knee).
Pacers: TJ Warren: out (foot), Brian Bowen II: out (groin), Goga Bitadze: out (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.