He has scored in double figures 10 times since Jan. 20, including a season high of 23 points on Saturday night against San Antonio. He also has had multiple steals in 13 games, with as many as six in a game, which ties for a team-high.

His penchant for getting steals earned him the nickname “Grand Theft Alvarado” on Georgia Tech radio broadcasts, and that has carried over to New Orleans.

Alvarado’s teammates and coaches generally shower him with praise for his positive, energetic temperament, his hustle and his ability.

“He’s confident in games night in and night out,” Pelicans leading scorer Brandon Ingram said. “He makes a difference for our team.”

The Pelicans (32-43), who play on Wednesday at Portland, entered Monday’s action holding the ninth seed — and the first of two play-in spots — in the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Lakers (31-43) and the San Antonio Spurs (30-44) trail close behind.

