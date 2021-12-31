The development comes at a time when the Pelicans are trying to gather some momentum for a potential push to climb back into contention for one of the Western Conference play-in spots after a 1-12 start to the season.
New Orleans has won five of its past six games and 10 of their last 16 — all without star forward Zion Williamson, who has yet to play this season because of his protracted recovery from offseason surgery to repair a right foot fracture.
Wing player Brandon Ingram, who leads the Pelicans with 22.9 points per game, returned to practice after missing New Orleans’ previous game on Tuesday night with a sore Achilles.
Also returning to practice were Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado.
Hart missed Tuesday’s game with a sore ankle and the others were in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Green said Ingram and Hart are day to day.
