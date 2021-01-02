Charlotte went 23-42 overall and 16-24 in Eastern Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Hornets averaged 6.6 steals, 4.1 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.
The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: 76ers: Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin), Mike Scott: day to day (left knee).
Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hand).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.