The Magic have gone 20-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 25-9 against opponents under .500.

The Magic won the last meeting between these two squads 98-97 on Dec. 27. Evan Fournier scored 20 points to help lead Orlando to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid is scoring 24 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the 76ers. Shake Milton is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Markelle Fultz leads the Magic averaging 5.1 assists while scoring 11.9 points per game. Vucevic is averaging 21.2 points and 11.3 rebounds while shooting 53.6% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 116.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 51.3% shooting.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 117.9 points, 42.4 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 50.3% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Glenn Robinson III: out (hip), Ben Simmons: day to day (knee), Mike Scott: out (knee).

Magic: Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (acl), Aaron Gordon: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.