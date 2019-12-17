The Heat have gone 13-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami averages 44.7 rebounds per game and is 16-4 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 113-86 in the last matchup on Nov. 23. Josh Richardson led Philadelphia with 32 points, and Tyler Herro led Miami with 20 points.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobias Harris is second on the 76ers with 6.9 rebounds and averages 19.7 points. Ben Simmons is shooting 59.2 percent and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

AD

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat averaging 21.2 points and is adding 6.4 rebounds. Bam Adebayo has averaged 16.4 points and collected 11.5 rebounds while shooting 50.6 percent over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 8-2, averaging 110.4 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 114.5 points, 45.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

AD

INJURIES: 76ers: Joel Embiid: out (illness), Matisse Thybulle: day to day (illness).

Heat: Justise Winslow: out (back), James Johnson: out (personal), Goran Dragic: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD