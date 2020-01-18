The 76ers are 7-2 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is 14-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The 76ers won 101-95 in the last matchup on Nov. 29. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 27 points, and Julius Randle led New York with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle leads the Knicks with 9.1 rebounds and averages 19 points. Elfrid Payton has averaged 8.3 points and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Tobias Harris has averaged 19.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the 76ers. Ben Simmons has averaged 18.6 points and added 9.9 rebounds while shooting 55.7 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 3-7, averaging 109.4 points, 46.1 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points on 48.9 percent shooting.

76ers: 4-6, averaging 105 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Reggie Bullock: day to day (neck), RJ Barrett: out (ankle), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (oblique).

76ers: Joel Embiid: out (hand).

