Embiid ruled out of 76ers-Heat game with left foot soreness

MIAMI — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid missed Wednesday’s game against Miami with left foot soreness.
“An absurd game, in my opinion,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said of going to Dallas for a game on the night after a game in Miami. “But it is what it is. They’re sitting at home waiting ... and everyone goes through this, not just us.”
Embiid is averaging 33.0 points per game this season, just behind Dallas’ Luka Doncic (33.2) for tops in the NBA.
