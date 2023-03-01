Embiid ruled out of 76ers-Heat game with left foot soreness

It’s also the start of a particularly tough back-to-back for the 76ers, who play a 6:30 p.m. local time game Thursday at Dallas.

Embiid was ruled out about 30 minutes before the game. It’s the 13th game he has missed this season; Philadelphia entered Wednesday 8-4 this season in games in which Embiid does not play.

“An absurd game, in my opinion,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said of going to Dallas for a game on the night after a game in Miami. “But it is what it is. They’re sitting at home waiting ... and everyone goes through this, not just us.”