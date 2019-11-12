Cleveland Cavaliers (4-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

Philadelphia heads into a matchup with Cleveland after winning three straight home games.

Philadelphia finished 31-21 in Eastern Conference action and 31-10 at home in the 2018-19 season. The 76ers averaged 115.2 points per game last season, 21.2 on free throws and 32.5 from beyond the arc.

Cleveland went 19-63 overall and 6-35 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Cavaliers shot 44.4% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

76ers Injuries: Ben Simmons: day to day (shoulder), Shake Milton: out (knee), Al Horford: out (rest).

Cavaliers Injuries: Ante Zizic: out (foot), Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), John Henson: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

