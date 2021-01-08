Denver went 46-27 overall with a 20-16 record on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Nuggets averaged 111.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.2 last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
INJURIES: 76ers: Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin), Terrance Ferguson: out (personal), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Mike Scott: out (left knee).
Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (left knee), Michael Porter Jr.: out (health protocols).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.