The 76ers are 21-12 in conference matchups. Philadelphia averages 108.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3 points per game.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Heat won 117-116 in the last meeting on Dec. 28. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 25 points, and Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 35 points.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson leads the Heat averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers and scoring 12.1 points per game while shooting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc. Tyler Herro is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

AD

Embiid leads the 76ers with 12.1 rebounds and averages 23 points. Furkan Korkmaz has averaged 2.7 made 3-pointers and scored 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 112.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 44.4 percent shooting.

AD

76ers: 6-4, averaging 104.9 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points on 44.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Justise Winslow: out (back).

76ers: Josh Richardson: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.