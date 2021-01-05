Washington finished 25-47 overall and 18-27 in Eastern Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The Wizards averaged 25.0 assists per game on 41.5 made field goals last season.
Philadelphia and Washington matchup for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 113-107 on Dec. 23. Joel Embiid led the way with 29 points.
INJURIES: 76ers: Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin), Mike Scott: out (left knee).
Wizards: None listed.
